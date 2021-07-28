Vaccination clinic at Muscatine Aquatic Center

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The United Way of Muscatine is working with Muscatine County Public Health to ensure the coronavirus vaccine is easily available to all.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be offered from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at the Muscatine Aquatic Center in Weed Park. Vaccinations are free to anyone 12 and older and no appointment is necessary. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will all be available at the clinic. Insurance is not needed, but please bring your identification (ID) with you. Minors (ages 12-17) must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Be sure to bring you swim suit and towel and you can spend the day in the sun at the aquatic center.

For questions about the clinic or the vaccine, please contact Muscatine County Public Health at 563-263-0122.

