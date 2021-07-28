Advertisement

Vaccination clinic at Muscatine Aquatic Center

Aquatic Center in Weed Park.
Aquatic Center in Weed Park.(city of muscatine)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The United Way of Muscatine is working with Muscatine County Public Health to ensure the coronavirus vaccine is easily available to all.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be offered from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at the Muscatine Aquatic Center in Weed Park. Vaccinations are free to anyone 12 and older and no appointment is necessary. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will all be available at the clinic.  Insurance is not needed, but please bring your identification (ID) with you. Minors (ages 12-17) must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Be sure to bring you swim suit and towel and you can spend the day in the sun at the aquatic center.

For questions about the clinic or the vaccine, please contact Muscatine County Public Health at 563-263-0122.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of State Street was blocked following a car accident involving a motorcycle. Our TV6...
Officials confirm one dead in motorcycle accident in Riverdale
On Tuesday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement following the Biden...
Gov. Reynolds ‘concerned’ over new mask guidance recommendations
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
13-year-old identified after fatal traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle
Moline police officer cleared of any charges in fatal bicycle accident

Latest News

DeWitt gears up to host RAGBRAI riders Friday
DeWitt gears up to host RAGBRAI riders Friday
Health officials in the Quad Cities on Wednesday addressed the community regarding the latest...
Rock Island County, Scott County health see rise in new cases
FAD Article
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from Wednesday July 28th 12PM-8PM Thursday July 29th
N Charlotte Toyota gas mileage
AAA Motor Club: How accurate is the miles-to-empty gauge on your vehicle?