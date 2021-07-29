Advertisement

COVID-19 rates a worry as 1 million head for Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair.
The Iowa State Fair.(KCRG File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - With coronavirus cases rising throughout Iowa and around the nation, health experts are becoming increasingly worried about next month’s Iowa State Fair, which will bring more than 1 million people to Des Moines.

Many will come from counties with low vaccination rates and increasing prevalence of the disease.

Officials have encouraged people to get vaccinated, but Iowa’s Republican-majority legislature and governor have blocked local governments from imposing vaccination or mask requirements, so there will be no limits on who can attend the 11-day fair that starts Aug. 12.

Iowa’s biggest annual event comes amid giant gatherings throughout the nation, including in states that are experiencing more virus infections due to low vaccination rates and the delta variant.

