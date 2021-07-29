Crews Battling Fire In Geneseo

GENESEO, Illinois (KWQC) -Emergency crews are battling a structure fire in Geneseo Wednesday evening. The fire broke out around 8:15 p.m. in the 200 block of North Street. Heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from the building. Multiple crews are on the scene trying to get the fire out. TV6 does not know about any possible injuries or a cause of the fire. No other details are available at this time. We will update you when we learn more.

