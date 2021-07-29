CRIME STOPPERS: Man threatened Metrolink driver while holding a knife in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Rock Island are asking for your help in identifying a wanted suspect following an assault on a Metrolink bus.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on July 24 at 5:30 p.m., the man pictured above threatened a Metrolink bus driver with a butterfly knife and said “don’t think I won’t kill your” and then said “inappropriate words”.

Officials say the suspect then damaged property on the bus using the knife he was brandishing.

The man is described as being 5′0 and average build.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip . You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

