CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted out of Scott County on original charges of stalking

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen this wanted suspect?

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating 41-year-old Jason Atherton. Officials say he is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation on original charges of stalking.

He is described as being 5′11 and weighing 220 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

