CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted after car is burglarized in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Rock Island need your help identifying the suspect above after officials say he burglarized a vehicle.

On July 15, just after 3:30 p.m., police say the man above burglarized a vehicle in the Two Rivers Point area.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities describe the suspect as being a slender man and was seen wearing what appeared to be a black/gray/white camo hat, long white shirt that hung underneath a black jacket, black backpack, baggy black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip . You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

