Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on possession of heroin charges out of Bettendorf

Have you seen this woman? Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they need your...
Have you seen this woman? Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they need your help in locating 40-year-old Jill Troyer. Officials say she is wanted out of Bettendorf, Iowa on possession with intent to deliver heroin charges.(kwqc, crime stoppers of the quad cities)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen this woman? Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they need your help in locating 40-year-old Jill Troyer.

Officials say she is wanted out of Bettendorf, Iowa on possession with intent to deliver heroin charges.

She is described as being 5′6 and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of State Street was blocked following a car accident involving a motorcycle. Our TV6...
Officials confirm one dead in motorcycle accident in Riverdale
Police are working on an active investigation in Davenport following a “citizen aid” call they...
Police respond to ‘citizen aid’ call; encounter unrelated armed individual during call
Fire crews in Geneseo battle a house fire Wednesday, July 28 in extreme heat
Family escapes house fire in Geneseo
On Tuesday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement following the Biden...
Gov. Reynolds ‘concerned’ over new mask guidance recommendations
FAD 729 AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 8PM Thursday July 29

Latest News

Police in Rock Island need your help identifying the suspect above after officials say he...
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted after car is burglarized in Rock Island
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on July 24 at 5:30 p.m., the man pictured...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man threatened Metrolink driver while holding a knife in Rock Island
Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board have released its aviation accident...
NTSB releases preliminary report following fatal plane crash in Muscatine
The health system launched a website to help people in need connect with social service...
UnityPoint Health - Trinity launches website to help with community needs