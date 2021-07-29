CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on possession of heroin charges out of Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen this woman? Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they need your help in locating 40-year-old Jill Troyer.

Officials say she is wanted out of Bettendorf, Iowa on possession with intent to deliver heroin charges.

She is described as being 5′6 and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

