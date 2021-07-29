Advertisement

Maysville Country Garden Walk

The Maysville Iowa Fire Department is holding a country garden walk as a fundraiser.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MAYSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - The hosts for the Maysville Fire Department Country Garden Walk have been announced. The event is being held on August 1st, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. to benefit the Maysville Fire Department. The tour will be held rain or shine and firefighters will be at each stop to collect donations.

Here are the stops:

Scott and Lori Rochau 6th Generation farm. Sesquicentennial Farm. Home was built in 1860.

13280 New Liberty Road Beautiful mix of Annuals and Perennials.

Davenport IA

Susan Frye Mike Kienzle Century Farm since 1880. 100 year old barn. Mix of annuals and Perennials

11150 New Liberty Rd and herbs. Organic.

Walcott IA

Mike and Susan Meinert Century Farm since 1905. Mix of Annuals and Perennials and Flowering Bushes.

10840 New Liberty Rd Mike and Susan married 48 years. Susan is 4th generation florist.

Walcott IA

Ken and Judy Klindt Ken has lived on farm 52 years. Ken and Judy married 25 year ago. Judy started the garden

21989 Maysville Rd 20 years ago. Beautiful mix of Annuals and Perennials and water features.

Walcott IA

Linda and Leroy Paustian Century Farm since 1883. Leroy grew up on farm married 56 years. Have been

9185 210th St expanding last 15 years. Mainly sunflowers and wide variety of trees.

Walcott IA

