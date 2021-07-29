Metro offering free rides to school in Illinois Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Kids heading back to school this fall in Moline, Coal Valley, Rock Island, and Milan will be able to hop onto a Metro bus and get a free ride to and from school. MetroLink announced fares will be waived for K-12 students riding Metro’s fixed route or school peak service routes during the fall 2021 semester.

The waived fare program is available to all K-12 students riding Metro routes to and from school, regardless of income. The program is designed to assist families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After speaking with the school districts we serve, we felt it was important to offer this program to families as students return to learn this fall,” said Jennifer Hirsch, Manager of Administration, Metro.

High school students must show their school ID when boarding. Younger students will not need identification to board.

“The Moline-Coal Valley School District partnership with Metro is invaluable and their support for our students and families is an excellent example of how this community comes together when the need arises,” said Dr. Rachel Savage, Superintendent, Moline-Coal Valley School District.

“Reliable transportation is an important part of every child’s education. Thanks to Metro’s new initiative, Rock Island-Milan School District families can be assured their children will arrive at school and home safely and at no cost to them,” said Dr. Reginald Lawrence, Superintendent for RIMSD#41.

In 2019, approximately 2,000 trips a day were taken by students on Metro’s bus system.

To learn more, visit www.metroqc.com Call customer service at 309-788-3360, or download the real time TransLOC transit app.

