Advertisement

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

The U.S. Navy charged a sailor with setting the worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in...
The U.S. Navy charged a sailor with setting the worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Thursday that it’s charged a sailor with starting a fire last year that destroyed a warship docked off San Diego.

The amphibious assault ship called the USS Bonhomme Richard burned for more than four days and was the Navy’s worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory.

The ship was left with extensive structural, electrical and mechanical damage and was later scrapped.

The sailor was a member of the crew at the time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of State Street was blocked following a car accident involving a motorcycle. Our TV6...
Officials confirm one dead in motorcycle accident in Riverdale
Police are working on an active investigation in Davenport following a “citizen aid” call they...
Police respond to ‘citizen aid’ call; encounter unrelated armed individual during call
Fire crews in Geneseo battle a house fire Wednesday, July 28 in extreme heat
Family escapes house fire in Geneseo
On Tuesday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement following the Biden...
Gov. Reynolds ‘concerned’ over new mask guidance recommendations
FAD 729 AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 8PM Thursday July 29

Latest News

Health officials get more aggressive with urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19,...
Number of new COVID cases grows around U.S.
President Joe Biden addressed new vaccine requirements and the response to the COVID-19...
Biden urges states, localities to offer $100 to unvaccinated for getting shots
Have you seen this woman? Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they need your...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on possession of heroin charges out of Bettendorf
Police in Rock Island need your help identifying the suspect above after officials say he...
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted after car is burglarized in Rock Island