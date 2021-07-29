Advertisement

NTSB releases preliminary report following fatal plane crash in Muscatine

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board have released its aviation accident preliminary report following a fatal plane crash in Muscatine.

Earlier this month officials received a report from the Quad-City Air Traffic Control reporting a possible downed aircraft west of Highway 38 on 170th Street. Air controllers lost both radio and radar contact with the pilot in the area. Officials responded to the area and shortly after responding located the crashed plane in a field approximately a quarter-mile north of 170th Street. A couple from El Dorado Springs, Missouri, 68-year-old Daniel Slack and 69-year-old Sharon Slack, died as a result of the crash.

The NTSB’s preliminary report says the pilot “did not have an instrument rating” and “no flight plan had been filed and the pilot was not in contact with air traffic control.”

NTSB officials say a review of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast showed the pilot left from IML and “proceeded on a 210 degree heading” for about 220 nautical miles.

You can read their full report below.

“On July 14, 2021, at 1238 central daylight time, a Piper PA-28-180, N2801T, was destroyed when it was involved in an accident near Muscatine, Iowa. The pilot and the passenger were fatally injured. The airplane was operated as a Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Part 91 personal flight.

The pilot held a private pilot certificate for single-engine airplanes and did not have an instrument rating. No flight plan had been filed and the pilot was not in contact with air traffic control. The flight originated from the Ford Airport (IML), Iron Mountain, Michigan, at 0918, and the destination has not been confirmed.

A review of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data showed that the airplane departed IML and proceeded on a 210° heading for about 220 nautical miles. The first part of the flight was at an altitude of about 4,500 ft msl. About 1141, the airplane started a series of course changes along with altitude changes that continued to the end of the flight data. At 1238, the airplane was at 2,900 ft on a heading of about 240° when it began a right descending turn. As the turn continued the radius of the turn decreased and the descent rate increased until the last recorded data point at 1238:28.7. The final recorded point indicated that the airplane was heading 165°, and still descending. The final data point was about 200 ft from the initial impact location.

The airplane impacted a farm field on a south heading. The airplane fragmented upon impact and was distributed in a fan shaped pattern. The fuselage of the airplane came to rest about 435 ft south of the initial impact point.”

