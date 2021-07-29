Police respond to apparent stand-off in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A negotiator could be heard speaking loudly over a megaphone overnight in Davenport. A heavy police presence was on the scene of an apparent stand-off --

“We don’t want to see you get hurt. We want to keep everyone safe. Please come out the back door with your hands in the air. It’s only way we can make sure everyone is safe tonight.”

Officers responded to an apartment building at 4th and Fillmore Streets before midnight. They were still working to get the wanted person safely into custody at 4 a.m. It’s unclear what charges that person could be facing.

As of 5 a.m. the scene was clear.

TV6 will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.