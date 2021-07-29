Rock Island County Board Member Don Johnston hospitalized

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Board member and Moline Township Supervisor Don Johnston is in the hospital after suffering a stroke.

RICO Board Chairman Richard Brunk says Johnston was hospitalized on Monday, July 26, 2021. Brunk says he has been communicating with Johnston’s longtime friend, Pat Veronda, and learned as of late Wednesday, medical professionals were still doing tests and working to assess the impact of the stroke.

Brunk went on to say, “Don has a lot of people pulling for him. We are all hoping and praying for the best.”

Johnston represents District 11 on the county board. As Moline Township Supervisor, he is probably best known in the community for his annual military surplus blanket giveaway to benefit Quad City area social service organizations and people in need.

