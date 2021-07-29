Rock Island woman says neighboring vacant home is infested with raccoons, seeks city’s help

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman says a vacant house next door is infested with raccoons and the property has been causing her problems since she bought her house.

Linda Rudolph moved into her home about two years ago and in that time the house next door has remained vacant.

“It’s been abandoned on record at Rock Island since 2016,” Rudolph said.

A group of raccoons are now living in the house and they have since made their way onto her property and into her attic.

“I had to pay a professional person to come in and remove raccoons,” she said.

In total Rudolph has spend about $5,000 of her own money to remove the animals and maintain the property line.

“I think it cost me about $1,500 just to have people come in and cut all the trees off my property,” Rudolph said.

According to Rudolph, she’s been asking for help from the city since she moved in. TV6 was provided an email exchange between Rudolph and her alderman from 2019, but she says not much as been done in that time.

TV6 reached out to the city for comment. In an email, Community & Economic Development Director Nathan Parch said the property is privately owned and is not a city-controlled property, but was added to the city’s vacant property registry last year. Parch said the city mows the grass and weeds and staff is reviewing the situation.

He goes on to say:

“The structure has been considered for demolition in the past.

In response to Ms. Rudolph’s recent concerns, and due to the structure’s continued deterioration, staff is in the process of evaluating the property again to determine if demolition is required to remediate the situation.

Demolition and site restoration costs are incurred by the City in a situation like this, when there is no owner present, and have a budgetary impact. Such situations are complicated and require some time to investigate and evaluate options.”

“It’s not fair to put the burden all on the residents that live here to deal with it. We need help,” Rudolph said.

