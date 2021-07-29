UnityPoint Health - Trinity launches website to help with community needs

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. Iowa (KWQC) - Your car breaks down and you can’t afford to pay for the repair costs. Where do you turn? UnityPoint Health – Trinity has launched a new website that connects social service organizations with people in need. The new, online resource can help individuals find assistance for food, housing, transportation, employment and more.

The online tool, called Together We Care, connects individuals to area organizations offering free and reduced-cost services and programs. The website is free and can be accessed by visiting TogetherWeCare.UnityPoint.org.

Just enter your zip code and choose a category, like housing or transportation. Then you will see what help is available, like “help pay for car” or “help pay for gas”.

“... at times, many of our patients and families face social challenges that make it more difficult to stay healthy or recover from illness. A part of our mission to improve the health of our communities is working to address these social determinants of health, we’re pleased to launch this new tool and ease some of the burden of finding help,” said Daniel Joiner, diversity and community impact officer.

The website includes phone numbers, maps and a brief summary of the services provided by the organizations.

Quick Details: • New Tool Name: Together We Care • How to Access: TogetherWeCare.UnityPoint.org • Who Can Use It: Anyone • Cost to Use: Free • Resources Provided: Free and reduced-cost social services and programs

Once on the website, individuals can search for services by zip code or category. The tool then displays information and details about participating social care organizations, including how to contact them.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity joins organizations nationwide using the tool to help address the economic and social needs of its patients and communities. Together We Care is powered by Aunt Bertha, the nation’s leading network of social service providers. In addition to public usage, UnityPoint Health – Trinity providers use the tool to easily and quickly make referrals for patients, connecting them with programs and services to live healthier lives.

“As care team members, we often identify patients and clients who are facing economic hardship or other conditions impacting their quality of life,” says Dr. Megan Romine, medical director, UnityPoint Accountable Care. “Whether it’s access to education and job opportunities, nutritious foods or reliable transportation, this resource is another important way we can help our patients find the resources they need to be safe and healthy.”

