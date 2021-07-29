Advertisement

Western Iowa doctor announces run for U.S. Senate seat

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINDEN, Iowa (KWQC) - A rural Iowa physician and county health administrator announced Thursday he is running for U.S. Senate. Dr. Glenn Hurst provides health care in his hometown of Minden, Iowa and oversees clinics in the county. He is also Chair of the rural Caucus in the Iowa Democratic Party as well as Minden City Councilman.

A founding member of the Indivisible movement in Iowa and Nebraska, Hurst says he has actively organized in rural Iowa to advocate for Medicare for All, a living wage for all Iowans and to support labor unions.

Born on a U.S. military base, Hurst  moved with his family until they settled in the rural Midwest. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Nebraska Omaha and graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center as a Medical Doctor in 2006.

