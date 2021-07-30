Advertisement

Davenport Southeast Little League All-Stars clinch Iowa State Championship, advance to play for a spot in Little Leauge World Series

Southeast is the first team from the Iowa Quad Cities to advance to the Midwest Regional since...
Southeast is the first team from the Iowa Quad Cities to advance to the Midwest Regional since Davenport Northwest went in back to back years in 2004 and 2005.(Davenport Southeast Little League)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - After a decade with no representatives at a Little League Regional tournament, the Quad Cities will make a triumphant return after a thrilling win by the 12U All-Stars from Davenport Southeast to clinch the Iowa State Championship.

After breaking a 4-4 stalemate with a two-run double in the top of the tenth inning, Southeast was just moments away from being the first Quad City area team to play for a spot at the Little League World Series since Rock Falls in 2011 in the Great Lakes Regional, advancing over Johnston by a score of 7-6. The upcoming trip to the Indianapolis area also marks the first time Southeast has played beyond the state tournament since 1975.

Southeast will aim to be the fifth team from the QCA since 2001 to punch their ticket to Williamsport, PA for the Little League World Series, with teams from Davenport East (2001), North Scott (2003), and Davenport Northwest (2004, 2005) all making it to the popular tournament. Northwest’s trip in 2005 was the last time a Quad City area team made it to the final tournament.

