Advertisement

EXPLAINER: How Illinois hopes to avoid summer eviction surge

Eviction Moratorium
Eviction Moratorium
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - The end of tenant protections this summer has raised concerns that thousands of Illinois residents will be unable to afford their monthly rent and face eviction.

The state anticipates doling out more than $1 billion to help with outstanding rents, utility payments and other expenses, but advocates worry that some renters won’t get that support in time to stave off eviction. They also agree that finding affordable housing already was difficult pre-pandemic, particularly in the Chicago area.

A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended it by a month. The state also will end its moratorium on evictions in August.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators blocked off a portion of Locust Street in Davenport Thursday night.
Three adults, one juvenile injured in Davenport shooting
Fans and players evacuated During Thursday's game at Modern Woodmen Park.
Modern Woodmen Park Evacuated During Bandits Game on Thursday
Police are working on an active investigation in Davenport following a “citizen aid” call they...
Police respond to ‘citizen aid’ call; encounter unrelated armed individual during call
Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board have released its aviation accident...
NTSB releases preliminary report following fatal plane crash in Muscatine
Geneseo family escape fire
Family escapes house fire in Geneseo, community mourns loss of former church building

Latest News

Stratton, 47, faces multiple felony charges after a hit-and-run incident involving a...
Woman arrested and charged in Moline hit-and-run accident
Health officials in Muscatine County are urging those who are unvaccinated to get the vaccine.
Officials push vaccinations as COVID-19 variants are in Muscatine County
The state auditor's office has released new information about the decision to fire the...
Fired Iowa Veterans Home leader kept excess pay, audit finds
John Deere Davenport Works will be featured in the "Heavy Machinery" episode of the History...
John Deere Davenport Works to be featured on History Channel’s ‘Modern Marvels’ Sunday