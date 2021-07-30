EXPLAINER: How Illinois hopes to avoid summer eviction surge

CHICAGO (AP) - The end of tenant protections this summer has raised concerns that thousands of Illinois residents will be unable to afford their monthly rent and face eviction.

The state anticipates doling out more than $1 billion to help with outstanding rents, utility payments and other expenses, but advocates worry that some renters won’t get that support in time to stave off eviction. They also agree that finding affordable housing already was difficult pre-pandemic, particularly in the Chicago area.

A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended it by a month. The state also will end its moratorium on evictions in August.

