EXPLAINER: More evictions expected in Iowa after ban ends

Evictions are expected to increase in Iowa after the federal moratorium on them ends Saturday.

Anne Bacon, whose nonprofit IMPACT Community Action Partnership is overseeing a rental assistance program in the Des Moines area, said the group is working to distribute aid quickly to help prevent homelessness.

The state has set aside $195 million to help with outstanding rent, but so far only $7.6 million of that has been distributed.

The separate program in the Des Moines area has already handed out $15.2 million in aid

