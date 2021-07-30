Advertisement

EXPLAINER: More evictions expected in Iowa after ban ends

An eviction notice on a door.
An eviction notice on a door.(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Evictions are expected to increase in Iowa after the federal moratorium on them ends Saturday.

Anne Bacon, whose nonprofit IMPACT Community Action Partnership is overseeing a rental assistance program in the Des Moines area, said the group is working to distribute aid quickly to help prevent homelessness.

The state has set aside $195 million to help with outstanding rent, but so far only $7.6 million of that has been distributed.

The separate program in the Des Moines area has already handed out $15.2 million in aid

