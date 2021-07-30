Advertisement

Google to ban ‘sugar dating’ apps from Play store

This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban "sugar dating" apps.
This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban "sugar dating" apps.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Google’s relationship with so-called “sugar dating” apps has soured.

This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban such apps.

It says starting in September, any app that promotes “compensated sexual relationships” will not be allowed in the Google Play store.

“Sugar dating” is when money or gifts are exchanged for companionship.

The new policy does not affect other kinds of dating apps.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators blocked off a portion of Locust Street in Davenport Thursday night.
Three adults, one juvenile injured in Davenport shooting
Fans and players evacuated During Thursday's game at Modern Woodmen Park.
Modern Woodmen Park Evacuated During Bandits Game on Thursday
Police are working on an active investigation in Davenport following a “citizen aid” call they...
Police respond to ‘citizen aid’ call; encounter unrelated armed individual during call
Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board have released its aviation accident...
NTSB releases preliminary report following fatal plane crash in Muscatine
Geneseo family escape fire
Family escapes house fire in Geneseo, community mourns loss of former church building

Latest News

Mike Lindell has publicly promoted Trump’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the...
MyPillow CEO shuns Fox for refusal to air ad
Ohio District 15 special primary
Endorsements play key part in stacked Ohio Republican race
Michigan lawmakers remember former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.)
Remembering a ‘giant’: Michigan lawmakers share memories of former Sen. Carl Levin
One person is dead, and others injured after a massive bee swarm in Arizona.
Bee swarm from 100-pound hive leaves 1 dead, several injured
Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Walmart mandates vaccines for workers at headquarters