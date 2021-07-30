Advertisement

Heavy police presence blocks off portion of Locust St. in Davenport

Investigators blocked off a portion of Locust Street in Davenport Thursday night.
Investigators blocked off a portion of Locust Street in Davenport Thursday night.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Investigators blocked off a portion of Locust Street in Davenport Thursday night.

As of 9:30 p.m. a TV6 crew on the scene says Locust Street was blocked starting at the intersection of Howell Street in the 1900 block of Locust.

TV6 crews say that multiple departments were in the area, including Davenport Police, Fire and EMS.

Police appear to be looking for shell casing, according to a TV6 crew.

TV6 is working to get more details and will update as information becomes available.

