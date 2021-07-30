Advertisement

Home on sale for $1 million - bedrooms not included

By KTVT staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (KTVT) - There’s no question it’s the biggest and most expensive house on the lane in north Dallas.

But there’s much more - or less - than meets the eye to the mansion. It’s 6,000 square feet with no bedroom or kitchen.

The home disguises its original purpose as a business. Everything inside, from the reception area to its stark design and features, looks like something found in an office park rather than a residential neighborhood.

“It’s probably the most unusual property I have ever come across, to say the least,” said Realtor Ace Lahli.

Lahli has the tough task of selling the home, which has been on the market for three months and is listed for $989,000.

“Everybody likes a challenge,” he said.

Lahli said the builder had a zoning exception for public utility use, so it was built to be an electrical switching center before later being leased for medical office data storage.

On whether it’s a home or a business, the real estate agent said it’s really about what the buyer wants.

“You need a safe house - the entire thing is made of concrete,” he said. “You have a very firm, sound structure. Or you just keep it as wine storage, art storage, wherever your imagination can take you.”

There is one half-bathroom, but the exterior windows are only covering brick walls. The house has two separate electrical grids and three generators that use a variation of diesel and natural gas.

“If you’re getting ready for the zombie apocalypse, this could be where you want to be,” Lahli said.

The calls expressing interest have been nonstop since it was recently featured on the social media account “Zillow Gone Wild.”

Despite its limitations, the agents expect to eventually find the right buyer.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

