Joe Wieskamp drafted by San Antonio Spurs with 41st overall pick

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket past Nebraska guard Trey McGowens, left,...
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket past Nebraska guard Trey McGowens, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Joey Donia
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Former Iowa Hawkeye Joe Wieskamp was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs as pick #41 in the second round of the NBA Draft on Thursday night. The Muscatine native becomes the first for Hawkeye basketball player taken in the NBA Draft since Aaron White in 2015 and the highest-drafted Hawkeye since Rickey Davis went #21 in 1998. Wieskamp is the first player from the Quad Cities area to be selected in the NBA draft since Rock Island’s Pete Mickeal in 2000.

Wieskamp played three seasons for the Hawkeyes and finished his career with 1,283 points, 566 rebounds, and 141 assists.

