Luka Garza drafted by Detroit Pistons with 52nd overall pick

Iowa center Luka Garza reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
Iowa center Luka Garza reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 74-68.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Joey Donia
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Detroit Pistons selected Luka Garza with the 52nd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft Thursday. Garza became the 2nd former Iowa star to be taken in this year’s draft after the San Antonio Spurs selected Joe Wieskamp with the 41st overall pick. Garza was the consensus pick for national college player of the year in 2020-2021. Wieskamp and Garza are the first Iowa Hawkeyes to be selected in the NBA draft since Aaron White in 2015.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

