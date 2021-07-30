Modern Woodmen Park Evacuated During Bandits Game on Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Thursday night’s baseball game at Modern Woodmen Park was stopped in the 7th inning after a fire alarm went off inside the stadium. The game was put on hold and fans and players had to evacuate the stadium while crews investigated. Players could be seen posing for pictures on the nearby train tracks, while they waited for the game to resume. After a 40 minute delay, the fire trucks and emergency crews left the scene, gave the all clear, and the game was able to resume.

Fans and players evacuated During Thursday's game at Modern Woodmen Park. (Audrey Kress)

