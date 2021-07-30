New detention center preparing to house peak number of juveniles

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In the past five years, the number of teens going through the Scott County Detention Center has been on a constant increase from 15 teens averaging per day in 2016, to 33 in 2019. This year, the average so far has been 17.

Finding the appropriate number of beds as well as the right balance between discipline and therapy are major focuses for the new detention center project.

Currently Iowa has a set cap of 272 beds maximum available to juvenile facilities across the state, and the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center holds 18 of them.

It’s a number that most officials agree needs adjustment.

“Scott County does need a few more beds to meet the need for the juvenile detention population,” said Steve Michael, the administrator for the Iowa Department of Human Right’s Criminal and Juvenile Justice Planning Division.

In order to add more beds to the newer, larger detention facility being proposed, Director Jeremy Kaiser says Scott County must either petition for an increase to the state capacity limit or ask for unused beds in other counties to be re-allocated in the area.

How many beds Scott County needs is another issue of debate.

Kaiser and officials at the Scott County Jail say they want to fit the rising number of teens coming in and out, accommodating more than just the daily average number of 22.

“Just two years ago we had peaks of 40 kids a day,” said Kaiser, “so that is something we have to prepare for.”

Steve Michael’s department determined a much lower number through their research, saying “our analysis and the prediction models we have used say that they need about 24 beds.”

The number is one that Kaiser has corrected before, saying, “[Steve] came to my office and I actually showed him the numbers and he admitted that their numbers weren’t accurate, and they changed their numbers to our numbers, which now say we’d average 24 beds a day in two years.”

Another issue of debate is whether or not building a larger detention center is appropriate, given the nationwide trend of alike jails being shut down.

“We have learned a lot over the past 20 years in terms of what works and what doesn’t, in terms of helping improve outcomes for young folks,” said Naomi Smoot-Evans, the Executive President of the Coalition for Juvenile Justice, “What works is keeping them in their community, giving them services for support and helping them grow their skillset.”

However, Kaiser says that Scott County has provided a balance between upholding jail sentences and giving teens the therapy they need to get back on the right track.

“When people ask me ‘do you believe in the services or do you believe we need more space?’ Well, both,” said Kaiser, “we are already operating multiple community base programs that provide support out in the community, and we’re diverting youth away from detention through our restorative justice programs.”

Officials say that the newer, larger detention center is proposed to be developed within the next few years. The Scott County Detention Center’s expansion, as well as the Juvenile Assessment Program, are two projects that have been in the worked for a while.

The are not affiliated with one another, but plan to work together once complete.

