Officials push vaccinations as COVID-19 variants are in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Health officials in Muscatine County are urging those who are unvaccinated to get the vaccine.

“The best way to stop the spread of all COVID-19 virus strains, including the Delta variant, is for unvaccinated people to become fully vaccinated according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Muscatine County Public Health,” health officials said in a release on Friday. “Viruses constantly change when they spread from person-to-person and new strains of a virus (called variants) are expected to occur. Many COVID-19 variants have been found in the United States and globally during this pandemic. Some are found and quickly disappear. Other times, new variants stick around and spread.”

Officials say this may occur as the variant is passed from person to person more easily.

“COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the variants that are currently in circulation,” Muscatine Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams said. “So all eligible people are urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

You can read more from their release below.

The Delta variant (B.1.617.2) is currently the most common COVID-19 virus strain circulating around in the United States, the region, in Iowa, and in Muscatine County. The variant was originally found in India in December 2020, and became visible in the United States during March 2021.

The Delta variant spreads more easily than other variants which is why COVID-19 cases are increasing in the US and in Iowa.

The CDC indicates the currently available vaccines are effective against the Delta variant. For those who get an mRNA vaccine, the second dose of vaccine provides a higher level of protection. Because of this, it is important for people get both doses once beginning this series of vaccines.

According to the CDC, if you received the J&J vaccine it is not required for you to receive any additional vaccines.

People who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are most at risk of contracting, being hospitalized for, and potentially dying from COVID-19 according to national and state statistics.

The best way to stop the spread of all COVID-19 virus strains, including the Delta variant, is for unvaccinated people to become fully vaccinated. Getting vaccinated protects against the current virus strains and decreases the chances of a vaccine-resistant variant developing in the future.

If the COVID-19 virus strains continue to spread from person-to-person, new variants will continue to occur. COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the variants that are currently circulating, so all eligible people are urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading the virus to others, the CDC urges even those fully vaccinated to wear a mask in indoor public spaces if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

Muscatine County is considered a high transmission county. https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. The CDC considers a county to have a high transmission if there have been 100 or more cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents or a test positivity rate of 10 percent or higher in the past seven days. Visit https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for additional information.

“We urge everyone in Muscatine County to please consider masking up in public indoor locations to increase mitigation efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our county while protecting our most vulnerable populations,” Roby Williams said.

For information and updates related to COVID-19, visit Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) | CDC.

VACCINATION CLINIC AT MUSCATINE AQUATIC CENTER

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be offered from 1-3 p.m. Saturday (July 31) in the Community Room at the Muscatine Aquatic Center in Weed Park. Volunteers from the United Way of Muscatine will be assisting Muscatine County Public Health staff to help the clinic run smoothly.

Vaccines are free and anyone can walk-in to receive a vaccination. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson will all be available at the clinic. Insurance is not needed but please bring your identification (ID) with you. Minors (ages 12-17) must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

WALK IN CLINIC AVAILABLE

Muscatine County Public Health, 1609 Cedar Street, Muscatine, offers a walk-in vaccination clinic every Wednesday and Friday. No appointment is needed, no insurance is required, and there is no cost. For more information, contact Muscatine County Public Health at (563) 263-0122. Muscatine County Public Health is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

