Scott, Rock Island Counties at ‘Substantial’ threat level of Covid-19 transmission

Both Rock Island and Scott Counties moved into 'Substantial' threat status Friday.
Both Rock Island and Scott Counties moved into 'Substantial' threat status Friday.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The two most populated counties in the Quad City area have been categorized at “Substantial” threat levels of coronavirus transmission by the Centers for Disease Control, part of an ongoing surge in parts of the United States due mostly in part to the Delta variant of Covid-19.

According to the Scott County Health Department, there is currently an 8.78% 7-day positivity rate. In Rock Island County, the positivity rate is currently 6.82%, up from 2.59% just one week ago.

The CDC recently updated its guidance to include recommending masks be worn indoors, regardless of vaccination status, in counties with “substantial or high” threats of transmission of Covid-19.

The Rock Island County Health Department offers walk-in vaccine clinics on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for ages 18 and older) and Fridays (Pfizer for ages 12 and older). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. You can also find other QCA vaccination clinics here.

