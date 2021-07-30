Advertisement

Woman arrested and charged in Moline hit-and-run accident

Stratton, 47, faces multiple felony charges after a hit-and-run incident involving a motorcyclist.
Stratton, 47, faces multiple felony charges after a hit-and-run incident involving a motorcyclist.(Moline Police Dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - A New Windsor, Illinois woman is facing charges stemming from a hit-and-run accident that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

On Sunday, July 25th, at approximately 3:31 a.m., Moline Police received reports of a hit-and-run traffic crash involving a 48-year-old man, who was lying in the roadway near 38th Street and John Deere Road when officers arrived. There was no sign of the other vehicle involved. The victim had major injuries and was transported to a local hospital where his injuries were determined serious, but non-life-threatening.

After an investigation involving Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, authorities charged Lily Stratton, 47, determining her 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck had damage consistent with a motor vehicle accident.

Stratton now faces multiple charges, including Failure to Report an Accident with Injuries (class 2 felony) and Aggravated DUI/Accident/Bodily Injuries (class 4 felony).

Anyone with information on this traffic crash is encouraged to contact the Moline Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Division at 309-524- 2214 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the free anonymous reporting mobile app P3 Tips.

