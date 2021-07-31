Advertisement

7-year-old Colona girl receives Make-A-Wish gift

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A seven-year-old girl from Colona got her Make-A-Wish gift on Saturday.

Genesis Martinez was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017. She received a backyard treehouse at her home in Colona, Illinois. The treehouse came complete with swings and a sandbox.

“She finally gets to enjoy something that she was wanting and with everything she has been going through, she gets to be a kid again,” says Yecenia Martinez, Genesis’ mother.

Make-A-Wish says the treehouse took about three weeks to build.

