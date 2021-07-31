Bank robbed in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Illinois (KWQC) - Citizens National Bank in Roseville, Illinois was robbed on Saturday morning, according to police.

A vehicle was stopped in Hancock County by several law enforcement agencies and two people were taken into custody, according to a media release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was later impounded. Officials say no one was harmed during the incident.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

