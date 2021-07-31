Davenport mother of shooting victim holds walk against gun violence

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport mother is advocating for change to stop gun crime in the community. In October 2017, her son Arthur Abbey was shot in Davenport near Locust and Crescent streets.

“Life is too short for all this. The world needs to know about it,” says Arthur’s mother, Anissa Quinn.

Abbey survived, but now lives as a quadriplegic.

“I take care of my son 24/7. I’ve just devoted my life to him. I love my son, I would do anything in the world for him,” says Quinn.

She made sure her family’s message was heard by holding a walk against gun violence in Davenport Saturday morning.

“I just want people to know that when people shoot other people it changes the whole family life. Not just the person who’s been shot, but I mean everybody. This world needs to wake up and put these guns down,” Quinn says.

Friends, family, and the community gathered in support. The group walked from the intersection of Warren and 13th Street to Beyond the Baseline in Davenport.

Quinn says she wants to make sure her message is clear.

“Love your kids well and make them aware of gun violence because anything can happen in the blink of an eye,” she says.

Davenport police say there have been over one hundred reports of shots fired in the city since January 1, 2021.

