Dry Weather North/Rain Continues South

Quad Cities, IA-- After a week of sizzling heat and humidity, we’ll see a few showers and storms passing through the southern half of our region to start our Saturday. There could be some areas of heavy rain possible, mainly along and south of Highway 34. Expect partly sunny and hazy conditions by afternoon with cool temperatures in the middle to upper 70′s. Poor air quality will be a concern throughout the day, due to smoky skies from western wildfires. It’ll be clear and cool tonight, followed by sunny and hazy conditions Sunday. Looking toward the work week, we can expect a sunny, dry and mild period of weather, with highs in the 70′s to mid 80′s.

TODAY: A chance for showers and thunderstorms south (mainly this morning), followed by partly sunny and hazy skies by afternoon. High: 78°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, hazy and mild. Low: 62°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hazy. Pleasant temperatures. High: 82°.

