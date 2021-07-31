Advertisement

Muscatine man sentenced to life in prison in girlfriend’s shooting death

A 23-year-old Muscatine man has been charged with first degree murder after the shooting death...
A 23-year-old Muscatine man has been charged with first degree murder after the shooting death of an 18-year-old. According to the Muscatine County Attorney, David Hatfield. Called 911 on October 16, saying his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Palmer, had shot herself in the head at the Saulbury Recreation Area. (KWQC)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man was sentenced Friday to life without parole in the shooting death of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Kaitlyn Palmer, in October 2019.

David J.S. Hatfield, 24, must pay $150,000 in restitution to Palmer’s estate, according to Muscatine County court records.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder in June.

At 10:51 p.m. Oct. 16, 2019, Hatfield called 911 to report that Palmer had tried to commit suicide in front of him by shooting herself in the head at Saulsbury Recreation Center, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, he later admitted to shooting her one time in the left side of the head with a .22-caliber pistol and that he fired a practice shot before shooting her.

Palmer was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, where she died the next day.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators blocked off a portion of Locust Street in Davenport Thursday night.
3 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Davenport shooting
Fans and players evacuated During Thursday's game at Modern Woodmen Park.
Modern Woodmen Park Evacuated During Bandits Game on Thursday
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Both Rock Island and Scott Counties moved into 'Substantial' threat status Friday.
Scott, Rock Island Counties at ‘Substantial’ threat level of Covid-19 transmission
Have you seen this woman? Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they need your...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on possession of heroin charges out of Bettendorf

Latest News

Vehicle crashes into Bettendorf motel Saturday
After a week of sizzling heat and humidity, we’ll see a few showers and storms passing through...
Your First Alert Forecast
Small businesses see big boost as riders head to DeWitt for RAGBRAI
Small businesses see big boost as riders head to DeWitt for RAGBRAI
New detention center preparing to house peak number of juveniles
New detention center preparing to house peak number of juveniles