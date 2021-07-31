Muscatine man sentenced to life in prison in girlfriend’s shooting death

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man was sentenced Friday to life without parole in the shooting death of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Kaitlyn Palmer, in October 2019.

David J.S. Hatfield, 24, must pay $150,000 in restitution to Palmer’s estate, according to Muscatine County court records.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder in June.

At 10:51 p.m. Oct. 16, 2019, Hatfield called 911 to report that Palmer had tried to commit suicide in front of him by shooting herself in the head at Saulsbury Recreation Center, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, he later admitted to shooting her one time in the left side of the head with a .22-caliber pistol and that he fired a practice shot before shooting her.

Palmer was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, where she died the next day.

