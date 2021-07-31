Partly Sunny & Hazy Skies

Quad Cities, IA-- Showers and storms produced some heavy rain across the southern half of our region this morning, but that precipitation is finally starting to wrap up. Expect partly sunny and hazy conditions this afternoon with cooler temperatures in the middle to upper 70′s. Poor air quality will be a concern throughout the day, due to smoky skies from western wildfires. It’ll be mostly clear and mild tonight, followed by sunny and hazy conditions Sunday. Looking toward the work week, we can expect a sunny, dry and mild period of weather, with highs in the lower to middle 80′s.

TODAY: Rain ending south, otherwise look for partly sunny and hazy skies this afternoon. High: 78°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds, then skies becoming mostly clear. Hazy and mild overnight. Low: 62°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and continued hazy. Pleasant temperatures. High: 82°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.