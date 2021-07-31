Small businesses see big boost as riders head to DeWitt for RAGBRAI

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the first time in the event’s nearly 50 year history, riders will be spending the night in DeWitt for the final night of 2021′s RAGBRAI.

And small businesses, like Chuckie’s, are thrilled to see commerce in the city.

“It’s absolutely wonderful, the city looks wonderful, they did a great job,” Chuckie’s owner Charles Cox said, “This will take the place of what COVID did to most of these merchants here, I’m sure.”

Joe Hernandez owns Primos Grill out of West Des Moines and brought his business to each overnight stop on this year’s RAGBRAI, and is excited to be out and about again.

“I was bored out of my mind during the COVID year and because I only do events because I don’t have a fancy food truck, I just do it out of the tent, I can only do events and all the events were cancelled,” Hernandez said, “I have noticed that people really want to get out and our business has been booming compared to previous years, hopefully, that trend holds up,” Hernandez said.

He was also impressed by DeWitt’s event execution.

“I like the way they set it up, some towns they set it up backwards you don’t know how it’s going to be, they seem really organized,” Hernandez said.

