Advertisement

Small businesses see big boost as riders head to DeWitt for RAGBRAI

This is the first time DeWitt has been an overnight host for RAGBRAI
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the first time in the event’s nearly 50 year history, riders will be spending the night in DeWitt for the final night of 2021′s RAGBRAI.

And small businesses, like Chuckie’s, are thrilled to see commerce in the city.

“It’s absolutely wonderful, the city looks wonderful, they did a great job,” Chuckie’s owner Charles Cox said, “This will take the place of what COVID did to most of these merchants here, I’m sure.”

Joe Hernandez owns Primos Grill out of West Des Moines and brought his business to each overnight stop on this year’s RAGBRAI, and is excited to be out and about again.

“I was bored out of my mind during the COVID year and because I only do events because I don’t have a fancy food truck, I just do it out of the tent, I can only do events and all the events were cancelled,” Hernandez said, “I have noticed that people really want to get out and our business has been booming compared to previous years, hopefully, that trend holds up,” Hernandez said.

He was also impressed by DeWitt’s event execution.

“I like the way they set it up, some towns they set it up backwards you don’t know how it’s going to be, they seem really organized,” Hernandez said.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators blocked off a portion of Locust Street in Davenport Thursday night.
Three adults, one juvenile injured in Davenport shooting
Fans and players evacuated During Thursday's game at Modern Woodmen Park.
Modern Woodmen Park Evacuated During Bandits Game on Thursday
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Police are working on an active investigation in Davenport following a “citizen aid” call they...
Police respond to ‘citizen aid’ call; encounter unrelated armed individual during call
Have you seen this woman? Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they need your...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on possession of heroin charges out of Bettendorf

Latest News

New detention center preparing to house peak number of juveniles
New detention center planned to house peak number of juveniles
Three adults, one juvenile injured in Davenport shooting
Matson on gun crime
Both Rock Island and Scott Counties moved into 'Substantial' threat status Friday.
Scott, Rock Island Counties at ‘Substantial’ threat level of Covid-19 transmission
Southeast is the first team from the Iowa Quad Cities to advance to the Midwest Regional since...
Davenport Southeast Little League All-Stars clinch Iowa State Championship