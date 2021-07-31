Advertisement

Vehicle crashes into Bettendorf motel Saturday

A vehicle crashed into a Bettendorf motel Saturday morning.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A vehicle crashed into a Bettendorf motel Saturday morning. A TV6 crew who arrived around 8 a.m. saw external damage on the backside of the City Center Motel in Bettendorf.

Bettendorf Fire Rescue, Davenport Fire, and Bettendorf Police were among some of the responding agencies.

An ambulance and MidAmerican Energy also responded to the scene.

Police on the scene couldn’t provide additional details at the time. TV6 will update as information becomes available.

