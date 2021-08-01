Advertisement

Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before...
The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations became widespread, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalizations.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida has broken a previous record for current hospitalizations, as the number of patients in hospitals because of COVID-19 once again broke through the 1,000-person threshold.

The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

That’s according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services on Sunday.

The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations became widespread, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalizations.

That is according to the Florida Hospital Association.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crashes into Bettendorf motel Saturday
Vehicle crashes into Bettendorf motel Saturday
A 23-year-old Muscatine man has been charged with first degree murder after the shooting death...
Muscatine man sentenced to life in prison in girlfriend’s shooting death
Fans and players evacuated During Thursday's game at Modern Woodmen Park.
Modern Woodmen Park Evacuated During Bandits Game on Thursday
John Deere Davenport Works will be featured in the "Heavy Machinery" episode of the History...
John Deere Davenport Works to be featured on History Channel’s ‘Modern Marvels’ Sunday
Have you seen this woman? Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they need your...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on possession of heroin charges out of Bettendorf

Latest News

Rock Island-Milan prepares for back to school
Rock Island-Milan prepares for back to school
FILE - House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., left, and House Financial...
Anger mounts as Biden, Congress allow eviction ban to expire
Millions of Americans are facing homelessness as the CDC's moratorium on evictions expired.
Eviction ban ends, millions at risk of losing homes
In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, a house burns on Platina Road at the Zogg Fire near Ono,...
Evacuations lifted as progress made against western fires