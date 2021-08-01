Hazy Sunshine For Your Sunday

Quad Cities, IA -- High pressure moving into the upper Midwest will bring some sunshine to the region, but that smoky haze from western wildfires isn’t going away anytime soon. An AIR QUALITY ALERT remains in effect for the entire state of Iowa until Noon Monday. The smoke plume from the Canadian wildfires continues to impact the state. Until the plume clears around noon on Monday, fine particulate levels over the EPA health standard are expected. Air quality could be an issue for some this afternoon, as highs range from the 70′s to the lower 80′s. Looking toward the work week, we can expect a stretch of sunshine, a few clouds, and pleasant temperatures. A gradual warming trend will take place with highs starting out in the 70′s Monday, reaching the middle 80′s by Friday.

AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect for the entire state of Iowa until Noon Monday. (KWQC)

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies, breezy winds and a smoky haze. High: 82°. Wind: N 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, hazy and cool. Low: 60°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably cool. Less smoky haze. High: 79°.

