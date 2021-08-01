Advertisement

Hazy Sunshine For Your Sunday

Pleasant Conditions Heading Into The Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA -- High pressure moving into the upper Midwest will bring some sunshine to the region, but that smoky haze from western wildfires isn’t going away anytime soon. Air quality could be an issue for some today, as highs range from the 70′s to the lower 80′s, all taking place under a milky looking sky. Looking toward the work week, we can expect a stretch of sunshine, a few clouds, and pleasant temperatures. A gradual warming trend will take place with highs starting out in the 70′s Monday, reaching the middle 80′s by Friday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies, breezy winds and a smoky haze. High: 82°. Wind: N 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, hazy and cool. Low: 60°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably cool. Less smoky haze. High: 79°.

Your First Alert Forecast