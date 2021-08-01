Advertisement

Police: 10 shot in Queens by 2 men who fled on mopeds

The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but fled on the backs of two mopeds.
The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but fled on the backs of two mopeds.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say at least 10 people were wounded when two men opened fire on a large crowd in the New York City borough of Queens.

An NYPD spokesperson says the shooting took place near a laundromat in the borough’s Corona neighborhood just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the eight men and two women shot were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but fled on the backs of two mopeds.

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crashes into Bettendorf motel Saturday
Vehicle crashes into Bettendorf motel Saturday
Fans and players evacuated During Thursday's game at Modern Woodmen Park.
Modern Woodmen Park Evacuated During Bandits Game on Thursday
A 23-year-old Muscatine man has been charged with first degree murder after the shooting death...
Muscatine man sentenced to life in prison in girlfriend’s shooting death
Have you seen this woman? Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they need your...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on possession of heroin charges out of Bettendorf
John Deere Davenport Works will be featured in the "Heavy Machinery" episode of the History...
John Deere Davenport Works to be featured on History Channel’s ‘Modern Marvels’ Sunday

Latest News

Look for sunshine today, but that smoky haze will be sticking with us through the afternoon...
Your First Alert Forecast
Genesis Health System will be helping Quad City students and their families get back to normal...
Genesis ‘Pack the Bus’ drive to benefit families; schools requesting supplies
Willie Nelson performed at a voting rights rally at the Texas state capitol in Austin.
‘Vote them out’: Willie Nelson headlines Texas protest rally
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days