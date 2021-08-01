Riders dip tires in Clinton for RAGBRAI, build connections after two-year absence

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Thousands of riders came to Clinton’s Ninth Ave. boat ramp Saturday to conclude the 48th annual RAGBRAI, the first RAGBRAI since 2019 after last year was canceled due to COVID-19.

Among those dipping their tires in the Mississippi were first-time riders were Jackson Graydon of Columbus, GA, and Besher Jabri from Chicago. Both men, impressed by the ride and by the state itself as first-time visitors.

“I’ve actually never been to Iowa until now so this is my first time in Iowa, I’m glad to be here, it’s beautiful, wonderful people,” Graydon said.

“I knew Iowa was going to have a lot of corn but I was not expecting it to be all corn the entire way through,” Jabri said, “The small towns were just so fun to visit, everyone was just so nice, all the Iowa natives, it was just a pleasure to see.”

The two men formed a friendship during their time together on the route.

“There was free dinner, and obviously free dinner attracts hungry people so we were both hungry and we just talked and we automatically bonded,” Jabri said.

“I made a bunch of friends along the way, I didn’t know anybody before I got here on the ride and then I met a bunch of people from all over, some Iowans, some Georgians, there’s another guy from my city actually I didn’t know and I just so happened to meet him on the ride,” Graydon said.

“I’ve bonded with so many people water sliding and biking and all the troubles and suffering and the fun at the end, it was just all things I’m never going to forget,” Jabri said.

