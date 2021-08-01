Rock Island-Milan School District prepares for first day of school

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Rock Island-Milan School District is preparing for student’s first day of school on Monday, August 2. Masks will be recommended for seventh through twelfth graders and required for elementary students.

“With parents, there will be a little bit of anxiety I would think only because I have parents who sit on both sides of the mask mandate,” says Rock Island-Milan School District Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence.

The district will also do temperature checks and enforce social distancing as much as possible.

“We are also going to strongly, strongly recommend that anyone who is not vaccinated in my seventh through twelfth grades that they number one, go and get vaccinated because they have the opportunity to do so. Then also we strongly recommend you wear masks,” says Lawrence.

Only students quarantining or with medical requirements will be learning remotely.

“Outside of that everyone is in school five days a week, full days, with in-person instruction,” Lawrence says.

The district heads back to school as Rock Island County enters the ‘substantial’ level of COVID-19 transmission and cases continue to climb.

“We don’t know what changes are going to come up. We don’t know what the true impact of this new delta variant will be. We want everyone to remain fluid and flexible,” Lawrence says.

United Township starts this Wednesday. Davenport schools go back on August 23.

