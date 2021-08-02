Boil order in effect in Fulton, Illinois

FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - A boil order is in effect in Fulton, city officials said in a media release.

Due to a water main break on 13th Avenue, from 4th to 13th streets, and the 800 block of 12th Avenue, the water has been shut off for repair.

The water will be turned back on as soon as the repairs are made.

According to the release, the boil order will remain in effect for at least 24 hours after the water comes back on.

City officials ask residents to boil drinking water at least five minutes before use.

Residents can call City Hall at 815-589-2916 to confirm when the order is lifted.

