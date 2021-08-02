Clinton Community College awarded $100,000 for Metallica Scholars Initiative

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Community College has been awarded $100,000, courtesy of heavy metal band Metalica.

The college, one of the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, was selected from a competitive field of community colleges across the country, according to a media release.

Funded by Metallica’s All Within My Hands and led by the American Association of Community Colleges, the Metallica Scholars Initiative is designed to directly support students while also elevating the importance of career and technical education. According to the release, this work is highlighted at a global level by leveraging the influence of Metallica who continues to speak out on the dignity of professional trades and community colleges that prepare students.

The Metallica Scholars Initiative is now in its third year.

According to the release, Clinton Community College will use the funding to help cover costs for students enrolled in the college’s engineering technology program.

Ten full-tuition and 40 $1,500 scholarships will be available.

“We are very excited to work with Metallica and the AACC to focus on career and technical training and the many opportunities for students in our community. The timing of this initiative could not be better,” Brian Kelly, Clinton Community College president, said in the release.

In March, the voters approved a $40 million bond referendum to support expanding career and technical education, including Career Academies for high school students. The bond referendum is for new Career and Technical Education labs and facilities, as well as the expansion of existing classroom buildings.

“At a time when we are developing new Career Academies to partner with area high schools, and there is a significant industry need for trained team members, this opportunity for our students is tremendous,” Kelly said. “For almost 40 years, the band has meant so much to so many people, and we are thrilled they have chosen to invest in our community and local economy. We look forward to working with the team over this next year.”

James Hetfield, Metallica’s vocalist/guitarist and co-founder said in the release, “As a touring entity we are in direct involvement with multiple essential career choices along our path.

“From electrical, professional driving, culinary, mechanical maintenance, public safety, logistical organizers. And that just scratches the surface. Those, along with a multitude of other technical careers, make our touring and our performances possible. We are passionate and grateful to these trades and tradespeople.”

To apply, students need to fill out a one-page application at eicc.edu/MetallicaScholarsApp. For information about how to become a Metallica Scholar, call Ann Eisenman at Clinton Community College 563-244-7040.

