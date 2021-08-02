Davenport Community School District prepares for upcoming school year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The beginning of the school year for many Quad Cities students is right around the corner. Students in the Davenport Community School District return in less than a month. As officials prepare for the upcoming school year, they’re addressing district priorities.

“Davenport Community Schools is going to be intently focused on early literacy and implementation of a positive behavior intervention system,” said T.J. Schneckloth, the district’s superintendent.

The legislative priorities for the district include teacher retention, dropout prevention, preschool support, and early literacy. Schneckloth said the district hopes to increase the participation rate in their preschool programs and have more funding to implement more at-risk programming.

“We are really trying to eliminate disproportionality inside of our district. The best ways to do that are to really focus on our most at risk,” he said. “Our teacher retention is a national issue and our legislators have done a nice job putting some things in place and the continued effort to focus on that really will really assist districts across the state.”

Last month, the district released the latest literacy data for K - 6 students. The data showed a dip in students meeting the benchmark especially for third through sixth graders in the spring. Schneckloth said the district is collaborating with the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, Davenport teachers, and administrators to address early literacy.

“We’ve been putting together a plan that takes the best of what we do now, and tweaks for next steps,” he said. “A lot of times districts try to throw their current practices out. We have some pretty solid current practices but they just need to be tweaked and so, without overwhelming the system, we’re looking at really improving on our best practices and making some tweaks and adjustments where it doesn’t overwhelm the system.”

An early literacy plan is on the agenda of Monday’s Committee of a Whole meeting.

“The start to a child’s educational career and life is grounded in literacy. Grounded in reading and so we believe those priorities are what’s going to help us make the biggest difference for our students now,” he said.

As for COVID precautions, the school district can’t implement a face-covering requirement due to an Iowa bill signed into law back in May, Schneckloth said the district will have mitigation strategies including cleaning supplies, washing stations, and social distancing measures.

“We have signs all over our floors that really give a student’s perspective. Our students have done a really nice job understanding the importance of social distancing and washing hands and things of that nature.”

The district is still providing a 100% online learning option with Edgenuity, the same platform they used last school year. This year they’ll be using Edgenuity teachers and courses instead of Davenport teachers and courses. Online students will have contact within the school district to ensure their participation and success according to Schneckloth.

“It’s very difficult for a school district to utilize its own instructors online when the majority of the students are face to face, it’s really difficult to do. So that’s why the use of the online instructors, through the Edgenuity program is, is the route that we chose to take.”

He said he’s looking forward to the new school year.

“I’m so excited to get our students back in the building and our staff. It’s been a while since we’ve had a normal school year, so looking forward to that greatly.”

