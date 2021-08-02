Advertisement

Dolly Parton invested ‘I Will Always Love You’ royalties into Black community

According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on...
According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on top of the Billboard Hot 100.(Source: CNN, HLN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dolly Parton says she invested her royalties from Whitney Houston’s cover of her song “I Will Always Love You” into a Black Nashville neighborhood.

According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Parton said she bought a “big office complex” in the “black area of town” in honor of Houston.

According to the Washington Post, the 75-year-old country star put money into the neighborhood in 1997 during a time when others shied away.

The investment reportedly helped revamp the area.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders on scene of multi car accident on I-80 in Davenport early Monday.
Troopers: Woman killed in early morning crash on I-80 in Davenport
Vehicle crashes into Bettendorf motel Saturday
Vehicle crashes into Bettendorf motel Saturday
Police lights
Bank robbed in Roseville
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
A 23-year-old Muscatine man has been charged with first degree murder after the shooting death...
Muscatine man sentenced to life in prison in girlfriend’s shooting death

Latest News

Centennial Bridge
New report finds Centennial, I-280 bridges ‘structurally deficient’; IDOT says both are safe
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
Judge denies new trial request in Mollie Tibbetts case
New report finds Centennial, I-280 bridges ‘structurally deficient’
New report finds Centennial, I-280 bridges ‘structurally deficient’
In Part 3 of our Halloween Series, TV6's Jenna Jackson along with Rock Island Paranormal...
Rock Island Arsenal under indoor mask requirement
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19