Less Smoke & Haze For Your Monday

Quad Cities, IA - We’ve seen some pretty poor air quality over the past 24 hours, as smoke from western and Canadian wildfires settle over the region. Conditions are expected to improve this afternoon as northerly winds clear out some of the haze. Look for partly to mostly sunny and pleasant weather, with highs in the 70′s to near 80 degrees. An isolated sprinkle or two would not be out of the question by late afternoon. The rest of the week looks mainly sunny and dry, with a gradual warming trend back into the middle 80′s by Friday. Rain chances return for the weekend.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and unseasonably cool. A little less smoke and haze. Isolated sprinkles? High: 80°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 60°. Wind: N 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. High: 81°. Wind: Calm.

