Mississippi River Distilling Co. opens Celebration Center in Le Claire

The new location is opening next door to the Mississippi River Distilling Co. on Cody Road
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Le CLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - After announcing an expansion last Spring, the Mississippi River Distilling Co. opened its doors to the public of the company’s new Celebration Center Sunday. According to MRDC Owner Ryan Burchett, the three-level building took years to put together.

“This project was something we’ve been working on for a couple of years, COVID kind of put it on pause so to have it realized back on the backside of all this is really exciting and we just think it’s the right time it’s just pent up demand from all the shutdowns of the past year and a half,” Burchett said, “(It was) kind of a rollercoaster ride of getting this construction project finished just cause of the scarcity of supplies from construction equipment to bar set up and stuff like that it seems like we’ve always been scrambling to try and find all the pieces.”

He’s hoping the Center will benefit Le Claire on a wider scale as well.

“Le Claire is always busy from folks coming out to shop or something, but where you really move the needle is when we get folks to come in and spend the night and spend the weekend, and when you talk about hosting a wedding event here on the banks of the Mississippi,” Burchett said, “The whole family and all their friends come into town on Thursday and Friday and staying the weekend and that kind of stuff, we think this will be really transformative.”

