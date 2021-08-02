Officials: Masks required in Galesburg city facilities

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg is once again requiring masks in all city facilities, regardless of vaccination status, officials said Monday.

Officials said in a media release that the change is in response to updated guidance from the Center for Disease Control and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

On Tuesday, IDPH announced that due to the increased spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, they aligned with the CDC recommendation that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas with substantial and high transmission rates.

Knox County currently is listed as “substantial.”

“Therefore, as consistently done throughout the COVID pandemic, the City of Galesburg is following the recommendations provided by the CDC and IDPH to slow the spread of COVID-19,” officials said in the release. “The City of Galesburg will once again require masks for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, within indoor City of Galesburg facilities, including Galesburg City Hall, and Galesburg Public Safety Building. As state and federal authorities release new health and safety guidance and requirements, the City will continue to review and update coronavirus-related policies and procedures as warranted and inform the public of any changes.”

